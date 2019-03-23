Baylor’s Kalon “Boogie” Barnes continues to boogie his way to gold medals.
Make it 2-for-2 for the BU sprinter/defensive back during the outdoor season for Barnes, who was among the many winners for the Bears at the Baylor Invitational on Saturday at Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium.
Barnes, a freshman from Silsbee, clocked in at 10.29.
Another BU football player, J.T. Woods, picked up his first collegiate track win, sprinting to gold in the 110-meter hurdles at 14.19.
Baylor also got wins from Kennedy Bailey in the women’s 100 hurdles, Cole Hardan in the men’s hammer and shot put, Alex Madlock in the women’s triple jump and KC Lightfoot in the men’s pole vault.
Baylor will compete at the Texas Relays in Austin Wednesday through Saturday.