It’s hard to be perfect but Texas freshman pitcher Shealyn O’Leary found a way against the struggling Baylor softball team.
Hitting her spots with 68 mph pitches all night, O’Leary threw a perfect game as No. 9 Texas hammered out a 2-0 win over the Lady Bears before 813 fans Wednesday at Getterman Stadium.
O’Leary (11-0) struck out just three batters, but Texas (30-6, 4-0) played solid defense behind her. The 6-2 right-hander came into the game leading the nation with an 0.45 ERA and threw her second no-hitter after spinning her first against Longwood in five innings on March 6.
She had to throw a great game to outduel Baylor pitcher Sidney Holman (9-8), who allowed four hits, two walks and no earned runs.
“Unfortunately we ran into a buzzsaw,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “They had to pitch a perfect game to be able to beat us tonight, and they did. It wasn’t just a perfect game pitched by her. She had a great defense that made some plays that helped her secure that perfect game.”
Due to injuries to Baylor’s pitching staff, Holman has shouldered the bulk of the load and has endured a roller coaster season. The sophomore right-hander pitched well enough to give Baylor (14-15, 1-3) a chance against a revived Texas program under first-year coach Mike White, who formerly built a powerhouse at Oregon.
“We kind of mixed up everything tonight,” Holman said. “We threw a lot of changes to help keep the batters off-balance, along with some dropballs as well. They are a very powerful lineup. You could see that from some of the hits that I gave up.”
The Longhorns broke through with their first run in the fourth inning after Shannon Rhodes reached second on Baylor shortstop Taylor Ellis’ throwing error. After moving to third on Lauren Burke’s bunt, Rhodes scored on Kaitlyn Washington’s sacrifice fly.
In the fifth, Holman walked Reagan Hathaway followed by Janae Jefferson’s single to left field. Baylor’s Lou Gilbert, who moved from center field to second base because Nicky Dawson was out with the flu, dropped a throw from the leftfielder Hannah Smith that allowed Hathaway to score Texas’ second run.
“They attack the ball and they are aggressive in the batters box,” Holman said. “That is just one of those teams that you will have to continue going at them and hope that your stuff works better.”
Despite three errors, Moore was pleased with Baylor’s defense.
“The two errors resulted in the two runs they had,” Moore said. “But at the same time we made some great plays, and those errors were aggressive errors. I was very pleased the way our defense played behind Sid. They’re a good offense. That’s an understatement, they’re a great offense. They put the ball in play often and their batting averages are off the chart 1 through 9.”
With O’Leary’s phenomenal pitching, Texas’ defense only had to make routine plays. She struck out Baylor’s Kassidy Krupit to end the fourth, Josie Bower to end the fifth and Krupit again in the seventh to finish off the perfect game.
“She was throwing all planes and was efficient,” Moore said. “I don’t remember a ton of three-ball counts. She wasn’t going deep in the count and she threw less than 10 pitches an inning. I think 63 was her pitch count, that’s a phenomenal outing. We can’t sit up there and take pitches.”
Despite the loss, Moore believes the Lady Bears can build on their performance against Texas when they play a three-game series against Kansas in Lawrence Friday through Sunday.
“None of the at-bats were bad,” Moore said. “We challenged them and made them play a great game to be able to beat us. Maybe the two runs that scored we could have made those plays to not allow them to score. But we’re asking a lot out of a team that’s pretty young and pretty banged up to compete against a top 10 team like we did.”