PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico — All seasons have their share of ups and downs. Baylor experienced a little bit of all of it on the first day.
The 18th-ranked BU softball team opened up with a bang, upsetting No. 9 South Carolina, 4-1, at the Puero Vallarta Challenge Thursday. But the Lady Bears couldn’t carry that momentum over to the second game, as they fell to unranked BYU, 4-3.
The win over the Gamecocks was Baylor’s first-ever Top 20 victory in a season opener.
“Overall, I’m pleased with the first day,” Baylor coach Glenn Moore said. “There’s plenty to work on, but certainly plenty to be optimistic about with this young team.”
In the opener, Baylor served notice that it should still be a force to reckon with on the national scene, despite the season-ending injury to pitcher Gio Rodoni. That’s partially because Sidney Holman was more than up to the task in her Baylor debut. The redshirt sophomore transfer from Temple College, a former Belton standout, worked 5.1 innings and gave up just four hits and one run to earn the victory. She managed to overcome six walks by consistently wiggling out of trouble. South Carolina left seven baserunners stranded.
The Lady Bears (1-1) bounced out to a 2-0 lead in the opening inning against the Gamecocks’ Kelsey Oh. Baylor used a Nicky Dawson RBI walk and a Taylor Ellis sacrifice fly to snag the early advantage.
South Carolina (1-1) pulled to within 2-1 an inning later, scoring on Madison Owens’ sac fly. But Baylor’s offense wasn’t done, as the Lady Bears broke loose again with a two-run fourth. In that inning, Maddison Kettler scored from third base on a Gamecocks’ throwing error, and then BU added another run on Ana Watson’s RBI single through the left side.
Kettler went 2-for-3 with a run scored to top Baylor at the plate.
Holman and reliever Madison Lindsey limited South Carolina’s 4-through-9 hitters to an .067 average (1-for-15).
In the second game, BYU touched up Baylor pitcher Regan Green for seven hits and four runs over 3.1 innings in her season debut. Though the Bears rallied to make things close, they couldn’t ever push across the tying run once the Cougars went ahead.
Baylor took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on Goose McLaun’s sac fly. BYU answered with a sac fly in the bottom of the frame to tie the game, then opened up a 4-1 lead with a three-run second.
Hannah Thompson gave Baylor some life with a two-run single in the fifth, allowing the Lady Bears to whittle the deficit to 4-3. And Baylor kept coming, loading the bases in the seventh before Kassidy Krupit popped out to second base to end the threat and the game.
Nicky Dawson went 3-for-4 with two runs, and had a .714 slugging percentage for the day.
Baylor will continue action at the Puerto Vallarta Challenge on Friday when it faces North Carolina at 3 p.m. Central. It will close the event on Sunday with games against Liberty and third-ranked Washington.