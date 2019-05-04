AUSTIN — Miranda Elish threw a one-hitter as No. 10 Texas overcame Baylor, 1-0, Saturday to eliminate the Lady Bears from contention for the Big 12 softball tournament.
The Lady Bears (18-30, 2-15) finished seventh in the Big 12 and will complete their season against Texas at 1 p.m. Sunday at McCombs Field.
Only the top six teams make the Big 12 tournament May 9-11 in Oklahoma City. Sixth-place Kansas (3-15) was swept in its three-game series against Iowa State this weekend, but the Jayhawks hold the tie-breaker over the Lady Bears by winning two of three games in their series March 30-31 in Lawrence.
Baylor's Nicky Dawson opened Saturday's game with a single, but Elish (14-8) retired the next 17 batters before walking Dawson in the sixth. Elish struck out four and didn't allow any other baserunners. Janae Jefferson hit a run-scoring single for the Longhorns (40-12, 11-6) in the fourth.