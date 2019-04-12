After facing No. 2 Oklahoma’s vaunted lineup last weekend, Baylor ran into another stacked offense against No. 15 Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders came into the three-game series ranked second in the Big 12 behind the Sooners with a .332 team batting average, and they showed that explosiveness when they needed it Friday night.
Trenity Edwards’ two-run homer highlighted a four-run fifth inning as the Red Raiders soared past the Lady Bears, 6-2, at Getterman Stadium.
With Texas Tech right-hander Missy Zoch (13-5) scattering five hits in 6.1 innings, the Lady Bears lost their sixth straight game. Baylor (15-22, 2-9) will try to snap the losing streak when it faces the Red Raiders (33-8, 4-6) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“We battled pretty well tonight against a pitcher with good stuff,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “But we just didn’t have timely hitting. We’re not playing consistent softball, and we broke down in the fifth.”
With the game tied 2-2 in the fifth, the Red Raiders broke it open against Baylor pitcher Sidney Holman (10-14).
Holman walked Shelby Henderson to open the inning before she moved to third on Karli Hamilton’s double over Baylor centerfielder Madi O’Neal. Henderson scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball before Hamilton came across on Breanna Russell’s double.
Edwards then sent a long drive to left-centerfield that hit the top of the fence and skipped into the parking lot for a two-run homer to push Texas Tech’s lead to 6-2. It was her team-leading 10th homer of the season.
“Sidney’s velocity was there, but she didn’t have her changeup when she needed it,” Moore said. “She didn’t have her best game, but it’s hard to be critical because she’s started every Big 12 game for us.”
Zoch walked five batters and was pulled after hitting Nicky Dawson with a pitch with one out in the seventh. With runners on first and third, reliever Erin Edmoundson retired the final two Baylor hitters to seal the win.
“We really put our heart on the line and tried with everything we had,” said O’Neal, who collected a pair of hits. “But they’re a great team. I played against her (Zoch) in high school, so I knew she was a great pitcher. We just have to make adjustments.”
The Red Raiders scored in the first inning when Heaven Burton reached on an infield single, moved to second on a passed ball, took third on a wild pitch and came across on Russell’s ground out.
The Lady Bears matched the run in the bottom of the first when Lou Gilbert reached on a fielder’s choice and scored when Russell threw wildly over second base after fielding Kassidy Krupit’s grounder at third base.
In the third inning, Gilbert led off with a double before Zoch walked Taylor Ellis. O’Neal hit a grounder toward second baseman Zoe Jones, but she was distracted when Ellis ran in front of her, and the ball got through her as Gilbert scored to give Baylor a 2-1 lead.
The lead didn’t last long Texas Tech answered with a run in the fourth as Edwards doubled and scored on Jessica Hartwell’s sacrifice fly.