Ashley Kriesel threw a six-hitter as the SFA softball team rolled to a 4-1 win over Baylor on Tuesday night at Getterman Stadium.
SFA (22-14) scored all its runs in the first inning. The Ladyjacks loaded the bases with no outs before Baylor starter Madison Lindsey (3-4) walked Alex Hedspeth to force in the first run. After Lindsay Gregory hit a two-run single, Madison Clements’ grounder brought in the fourth run.
Baylor (15-18) punched across its only run in the bottom of the first as Lou Gilbert scored on Taylor Ellis’ single. Kriesel (8-4) walked five batters and struck out two in the complete game.
Baylor will return to Big 12 action with a three-game series at No. 2 Oklahoma in Norman Friday through Sunday.