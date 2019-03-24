It wasn’t the way the Baylor softball team wanted to start conference play, but the Lady Bears know there is time to get it turned around.
No. 21 Oklahoma State found no resistance on Sunday afternoon, leaving Baylor in the dust on its way to a 9-1 win at Getterman Stadium. The Cowgirls scored seven runs in the first three frames, collecting 11 hits and leaving no doubt in this one from the first pitch.
After a come-from-behind, late-inning win on Saturday, the Lady Bears could not carry over their momentum into Sunday’s tilt. The road team took two out of three games in the first Big 12 series in dominating fashion, leaving Baylor coach Glenn Moore with that much more work to do if his team wants to compete down the stretch.
“Disappointment is the word that comes to mind after we competed so well yesterday,” Moore said. “It certainly felt like we could have played a more competitive game today. It’s really difficult when we are giving up the number of runs and hits we are giving up, you’re just trying to keep your head above water.”
Oklahoma State (23-9 overall, 2-1 Big 12) continued its trend of big-inning softball, posting three runs in the first inning off BU’s Sidney Holman. The redshirt sophomore started all three games for Baylor (14-14, 1-2), including a complete-game effort on Saturday, but could not keep the Cowgirls off the bases early. Three singles and an error in the first plated three Cowgirls, with the big blow coming on Taylor Lynch’s two-run single.
But Oklahoma State wasn’t quite done yet. The Cowgirls pushed four more home, two in the second and two in the third. Hits by Rylee Bayless and Chyenne Factor — along with a wild pitch and a sac fly — put the Lady Bears in a seven-run hole before they could even blink.
“Right now, we don’t have the offensive firepower to overcome that type of deficit,” Moore said.
Baylor finally got on the board in the third, as Josie Bower walked with the bases loaded. The Lady Bears did collect six hits, but left nine on base. The Cowgirls scored their last two runs in the fifth.
“We need to do the things that have worked for this program for a long time, except we are going to ask more out of them,” Moore said. “We are going to try to grow them quicker and ask them to commit to doing that and not accept what took place today.”
In a series that saw Oklahoma State score 31 total runs, Moore knows his team has much on which it needs to improve. So, it’s back to the drawing board.
“I think we are better than we are playing right now” he said. “I’ve talked a lot about our youth and inexperience, that reality is there. We as coaches have to get them better and they have to commit to getting better and challenge themselves to be closer to what we had before the injuries happened.”