NORMAN, Okla. – Shay Knighten and Grace Green blasted two-run homers as the No. 2 Oklahoma softball team run-ruled Baylor, 8-0, Saturday night at Marita Hynes Field.
Green’s homer off Baylor reliever Goose McGlaun with no outs in the fifth following a Jocelyn Alo walk ended the game.
Following Friday’s series-opening 7-5 win over the Lady Bears (15-20, 2-7), the Sooners will try for a three-game sweep Sunday at noon. Oklahoma (34-2, 5-0) extended its winning streak to 24 games.
Oklahoma pitcher Mariah Lopez (13-1) threw a three-hitter and didn’t walk a batter while striking out five. Starting her second game in the series, Baylor’s Sidney Holman (10-12) was the losing pitcher as she allowed six hits and six runs in 2.2 innings, but only two runs were earned.
The Sooners scored three unearned runs in the first inning. After Holman issued a one-out walk to Falepolima Aviu and Caleigh Clifton singled, Knighten hit a grounder to Baylor shortstop Nicky Dawson. But second baseman Hannah Smith dropped the throw from Dawson to load the bases.
Alo brought across the first run with a sacrifice fly before Green drilled a two-run single.
In the third inning, Clifton singled before Knighten drilled her two-run homer over the left-centerfield fence.
Nicole Mendes reached on an error, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Lynnsie Elam’s double to right-center to push Oklahoma’s lead to 6-0. Following Elam’s double, McGlaun relieved Holman.
McGlaun doubled in the fourth and Josie Bower doubled in the fifth, both with two outs, but the Lady Bears couldn’t push across a run.