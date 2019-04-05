NORMAN, Okla. – For a banged up Baylor softball team, a road trip to face No. 2 Oklahoma seemed like a worst case scenario.
Instead the Lady Bears found some much needed encouragement in the series opener.
With Jocelyn Alo and Sydney Romero blasting homers, the powerful Sooners held off the Lady Bears for a 7-5 win Friday night at Marita Hynes Field.
Oklahoma (33-2, 4-0) needed all the power it could amass to overcome a Baylor offense that slugged three homers, including a pair by Taylor Ellis and a two-run shot by freshman Kassidy Krupit. Baylor’s five runs were the most scored against the Sooners since a 7-1 loss to UCLA on Feb. 22.
That was the Sooners’ last loss as they’ve stretched their winning streak to 23 games.
Baylor (15-19, 2-6) hit all three homers off Oklahoma left-hander Giselle Juarez (15-0) who came into the game with a miniscule 1.32 ERA.
“Tonight we played a very good game against a very good team on their turf,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “We went toe to toe with them for seven innings. Taylor Ellis was one of several bright spots with two home runs. Although it wasn’t a win, I’m proud of the way we competed.”
Juarez allowed five hits and five earned runs in five-plus innings before Shannon Saile pitched two hitless innings to notch her fourth save.
Baylor sophomore Sidney Holman (10-11) allowed seven hits, three walks and seven earned runs in a complete-game performance.
The Sooners took a quick lead in the opening inning when Romero tripled off the top of the center-field fence and scored on Caleigh Clifton’s sacrifice fly.
Ellis tied the game with a solo homer in the second inning, but Romero drilled a two-run single to give Oklahoma a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the inning.
Oklahoma expanded its lead to 6-1 with a three-run third. Clifton tripled and scored on Shay Knighten’s double before Alo pounded a two-run homer over the right-centerfield fence.
The Lady Bears fought back with Ellis’ two-run homer over the left-centerfield fence in the fourth. But Romero crushed her 14th homer of the season to push Oklahoma to a 7-3 lead in the fourth.
After Ana Watson singled to open the sixth, Krupit delivered a two-run homer to give her a team-high eight for the year to cut Oklahoma’s lead to 7-5. That was the last pitch for Juarez as Saile retired six straight Baylor hitters to end the game, including three strikeouts.
The second game of the series is set for 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN before Sunday’s noon finale.