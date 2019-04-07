NORMAN, Okla. – Baylor caught the No. 2 Oklahoma softball team at its dominating best Sunday afternoon and the result was predictably lopsided.
Amassing 15 hits against a short-handed Baylor pitching staff, the Sooners romped to a 16-0 run-rule win in five innings to sweep the three-game series at Marita Hynes Field.
It was the second straight run-rule win for the Sooners following Saturday’s 8-0 blowout. Oklahoma (35-2, 6-0) won its school-record 46th straight home game and extended its current overall winning streak to 25 games.
Caleigh Clifton and Sami Skelly blasted homers for the Sooners as Baylor (15-21, 2-8) suffered its second-worst loss of the season. Oklahoma State pounded Baylor, 21-2, on March 22 at Getterman Stadium.
Starting her third straight game for Baylor this weekend, Sidney Holman (10-13) allowed seven hits and six runs (five earned) in 2.2 innings. With first baseman Goose McGlaun and third baseman Kassidy Krupit struggling when they stepped in to pitch, Holman re-entered the game in the fourth to get the final three outs.
Clifton quickly gave the Sooners the lead in the first inning when she lifted a two-run homer over the right-centerfield fence. Oklahoma picked up four more runs in the third as Grace Lyons hit a run-scoring double off the center-field fence followed by Falepolima Aviu’s run-scoring single and Clifton’s run-scoring triple.
With a five-run third, Oklahoma extended its lead to 11-0 as Sydney Romero ripped a run-scoring double and Aviu hit a run-scoring single before Skelly blasted her three-run homer over the right-centerfield fence.
Oklahoma tacked on five more runs in the fourth as it recorded its 19th run-rule win of the season.
Nicky Dawson collected three of Baylor’s four hits. Oklahoma starting pitcher Shannon Saile (7-1) allowed two hits and struck out four in three innings.
The Lady Bears will play their next 12 games at home beginning with a three-game series against Texas Tech on Friday through Sunday.