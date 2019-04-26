Shelbi Sunseri homered and threw a five-hitter as No. 10 LSU edged the Baylor softball team, 2-0, Friday night at Getterman Stadium.
Sunseri (11-5) walked three and struck out two in the complete game performance. Baylor’s Kassidy Krupit (1-1) was the losing pitcher as she allowed three hits, a walk and two runs in four innings.
LSU (39-11) scored its first run in the second inning when Michaela Schlattman singled and came across on Aliyah Andrews’ grounder. The Tigers scored again in the third on Sunseri’s homer over the right-field fence.
Baylor (17-28) and LSU will complete the three-game series with a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Saturday.