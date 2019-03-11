LAFAYETTE, La. — Summer Ellyson threw a three-hitter and amassed 17 strikeouts as No. 11 Louisiana rolled to a 4-1 win over the Baylor softball team on Monday night.
Baylor (11-9) scored its only run against Ellyson (13-3) when Goose McGlaun blasted a homer in the second inning.
Louisiana (19-3) tied the game in the third when Keeli Milligan singled and scored on Kara Gremillion's ground out. Kourtney Gremillion's run-scoring single gave Louisiana a 2-1 lead in the fourth.
Raina O'Neal's run-scoring single highlighted Louisiana's two-run sixth. Sidney Holman (6-4) was the losing pitcher for Baylor, allowing seven hits and three earned runs in five-plus innings.
Baylor will play a two-game series against McNeese State in Lake Charles, La., with Tuesday's game at 6 p.m. and Wednesday's game at 4 p.m.