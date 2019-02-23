The last thing the Lady Bears softball team expected was a Top 25 matchup in the consolation game of the Baylor Invitational.
But with Kent State pulling off a 6-5 win in eight innings in Saturday night’s semifinals, that’s exactly where the Lady Bears will be Sunday morning.
No. 21 Baylor (8-7) will face No. 10 Louisiana at 10 a.m. while Kent State will meet North Texas in the championship game at 12:30 p.m. Kent State beat the Lady Bears, 1-0, earlier Saturday.
It’s even more of a shock that Louisiana didn’t make the championship game.
After winning their first 14 games this season including three wins by a 36-5 margin in the Baylor Invitational, the Ragin’ Cajuns dropped a 5-1 decision to North Texas in Saturday’s semifinals. Earlier in the day, Louisiana romped to a 10-2 win over North Texas, which lost its first three games in the tournament.
The Lady Bears hope to avenge Friday’s 5-2 loss to Louisiana.
“Tomorrow is a new day, we get another opportunity against a top 10 team,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “We’d love to be playing for the championship but we have an opportunity to get better. I still believe there’s talent out there and we’re seeing some good things, but we’re just not playing as a team, we’re not executing.”
In Saturday’s first game against Baylor, Kent State ace Andrea Scali (5-0) threw a two-hitter and amassed 11 strikeouts.
Kent State (6-3) scored the game’s only run in the second inning when Maria Cegledy hit a run-scoring single with two outs off Baylor pitcher Regan Green.
Green allowed seven hits and a walk in 4 1/3 innings before Madison Lindsey held Kent State hitless in the final 2 2/3 innings.
Baylor’s biggest threat came in the sixth when Scali walked Nicky Dawson and Lou Gilbert before Madi O’Neal reached on an infield single to load the bases with no outs.
But the Lady Bears failed to score as Scali struck out Goose McGlaun before forcing Taylor Ellis to hit to third baseman Shelby Hard who threw home for the force out. Scali struck out Ana Watson to end the inning.
In the seventh, Hannah Thompson reached second on an error and moved to third on Hannah Smith’s bunt. But Scali preserved the win by striking out Dawson.
In the second game, Kent State jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first two innings as Hailey Hopkins and Kaitlyn Miller hit run-scoring singles off Baylor starter Sidney Holman.
But Thompson blasted a solo homer off Kent State starter Madi Huck in the fourth inning before Baylor scored two more runs in the fifth. Dawson’s run-scoring single off Scali cut Kent State’s lead to 4-3.
“The first game we knew what was coming,” Thompson said. “We faced her and went through the lineup about four times. We knew she had a riseball and changeups and we tried to lay off those pitches.”
The Lady Bears continued to hit Scali in the sixth as Watson drilled a run-scoring double and McGlaun blooped a run-scoring single to take a 5-4 lead.
“She (Scali) is a kid that’s dominated everybody she’s pitched against,” Moore said. “We knew that if we rattled their starter that they would go to their bullpen fairly quickly. I certainly think it was a bright spot that we could muster up some runs against a pitcher that hadn’t given up an earned run until this game.”
Kent State tied the game in the sixth with Bailey Brownfield’s run-scoring double. The Golden Flashes won the game in the bottom of the eighth when Alexis Taube drilled a run-scoring single off Green (1-4) for her third hit of the game.
This will mark the second straight weekend that Baylor will play in the consolation game of its own tournament. Last Sunday, the Lady Bears pulled out a 4-3 win over Southern Mississippi in the consolation game of the Getterman Classic.
“We fought like crazy, but the reality is we’re not a good team right now,” Moore said. “We’re not playing to our ability, and we have the ability to be a good team. It’s not an effort issue. I’ll take the blame and we’ll get back to work on some things. They’re just kind of folding under the pressure right now. Repetition and practice is the only thing that can turn us around.”