As they took the field on the opening day of the Baylor Invitational, the Lady Bears’ thoughts were with hitting coach Mark Lumley.
Lumley broke his hip in a fall Thursday night and underwent partial hip replacement surgery Friday at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center – Hillcrest.
Lumley had returned to the Baylor softball team this semester after undergoing surgery for rectal cancer last fall. So it was tough for the Lady Bears to see him suffer another setback.
“Lum means a lot to them as he does to all of us,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “All the fans know his heart and what kind of man he is. What he’s going through is unfair and difficult, but he’s a champion and we’re going to help him get through it.”
Moore doesn’t know yet if Lumley will return to on-field coaching this season, but he was on the minds of the Lady Bears as they split their two games on Friday. Following a 5-2 win over North Texas, No. 21 Baylor dropped a 5-2 decision to No. 10 Louisiana at Getterman Stadium.
“Obviously today we were playing with a heavy heart as Coach Lumley had a bad fall and we really wanted to put something together for him,” said Baylor shortstop Taylor Ellis. “He is in our thoughts and we wish him nothing but the best. We can’t wait to see him again.”
Though the Lady Bears (8-5) lost to the unbeaten Ragin’ Cajuns (13-0), Moore liked the way they battled. Baylor picked up four hits off Louisiana ace Summer Ellyson (9-0), including Ellis’ two-run double that cut the Ragin’ Cajuns lead to 3-2 in the fourth inning.
“We grew as a team knowing that we competed that well against a top 10 caliber team,” Moore said. “We’ve seen her before and saw her last year, and we know she has good stuff. She breaks it down and she can make it jump. So you’ve got to look in both lanes. I thought we continued to fight throughout the game and had quality at-bats. It was a pretty successful day.”
Casidy Chaumont drilled a run-scoring double for the Ragin’ Cajuns in the second inning before they scored two more runs in the fourth. Baylor freshman Madison Lindsey (3-1) allowed five hits, five walks and two earned runs in five innings.
But Lindsey kept her composure against a Louisiana team that pounded Kent State, 21-1, earlier Friday.
“I told her in the dugout and in front of the team that they’ve been putting up ungodly amounts of runs and hits,” Moore said. “She as a freshman went out there and held her own and went toe to toe with them for the most part.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns put the game away in the sixth when Alissa Dalton hit a two-run single off reliever Regan Green.
In the opener, Hannah Thompson blasted a three-run homer and Ellis delivered a two-run shot as the Bears overcame North Texas. Sidney Holman (4-2) went the distance for the Lady Bears as she scattered eights, a walk and two earned runs while striking out nine.
North Texas opened with a first-inning run when Katie Clark singled and scored on Hanna Rebar’s single.
Hope Trautwein (4-1) shut out the Lady Bears until the fourth when Goose McGlaun doubled and scored on Ellis’ homer over the left-field fence to take a 2-1 lead.
“I got a riseball in,” Ellis said. “I was looking in and she had been working me away and I was continuing to fight those pitches off. I was looking for that pitch all day and I was happy to capitalize on that one.”
In the sixth, Ellis reached on an error and Ana Watson singled before Thompson lifted a three-run homer down the left-field line. The homers by Ellis and Thompson were the first for the Lady Bears besides freshman Kassidy Krupit, who has blasted three this season.
“I have to give a shout out to Taylor Ellis because the kid is just a competitor,” Moore said. “It doesn’t matter if she’s down two strikes or has a bad call on her. She just competes. Now she’s hitting balls out of the park and off the wall and big hits in key situations, so it’s fun to see her game grow the way it has.”
On Saturday, Louisiana will play North Texas at 10 a.m. and Baylor will face Kent State at 12:30 p.m. on the second day of the Baylor Invitational. Semifinal games will be held at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, the third place game is set for 10 a.m. followed by the championship game at 12:30 p.m.