Fielding such a young, freshman-oriented team, Baylor softball coach Glenn Moore would be happy with small victories these days.
But Sunday morning’s 4-3 win in eight innings over No. 10 Louisiana in the Baylor Invitational consolation game wasn’t a small victory by any measure.
After losing three of their first four games in the tournament, it was a major win for the No. 21 Lady Bears, who improved to 9-7 as they are still searching for their identity.
“I would take this win over the championship game with where we are with the program right now,” Moore said. “A lot of teams probably would have folded under a team that’s playing the way they are. This team is young and very capable of having done that, and I think we got rid of our freshmen on the team today. I think they grew up, they became sophomores.”
Louisiana had won 14 straight games including three in the Baylor Invitational before North Texas pulled off a 5-1 stunner over the Ragin’ Cajuns in Saturday’s semifinals. North Texas went on to run-rule Kent State, 9-0, in five innings Sunday afternoon to win the tournament championship.
Sidney Holman (5-2) looked like the ace the Lady Bears want her to be as she limited the powerful Ragin’ Cajuns to five hits, four walks and two earned runs while striking out seven in eight innings.
“We’ve been using a lot of pitches, kind of using everything,” Holman said. “We’ve just kind of gone at batters, going after their weaknesses. I think that it was a really great win in our eyes, and we are just going to keep building from there and we're just hoping to keep on winning.”
Holman’s pitching helped the Lady Bears win their second straight consolation title after last weekend’s 4-3 win over Southern Mississippi in the Getterman Classic.
Sunday’s performance was a stunning turnaround for Holman after allowing five hits and three earned runs in 1 2/3 innings in Saturday’s 6-5 semifinals loss to Kent State.
Baylor’s hitters showed a lot of competitiveness at the plate as they collected eight hits off Louisiana ace Summer Ellyson (8-2). Baylor’s starting lineup featured four freshmen: Ana Watson, Lou Gilbert, Kassidy Krupit and Tyler Trott.
“I’ve felt all along we had a potentially good offense that can score some runs,” Moore said. “But we couldn’t find the right combination. I like the combination of the speed and power we have right now. We squared it up real well today and we did some things exceptionally well, but there’s still plenty to work on.”
With the international tie-breaking rule in effect in extra innings, Watson opened the top of the eighth at second base for the Lady Bears.
Goose McGlaun brought in Watson with her two-out single up the middle to give Baylor a 3-2 lead. After Taylor Ellis singled, McGlaun scored on Nicky Dawson’s single to right field.
The Baylor hitters felt more confident hitting against Ellyson after seeing her the first time in Friday’s 5-2 loss to Louisiana.
“Definitely after seeing her one time, all of us knew what she was going to do and what she was throwing, and I think that helped us a lot going into this game,” McGlaun said. “We were prepared, making adjustments when we need to make adjustments, and then being able to come through when we really needed it.”
The Lady Bears still had to survive the bottom of the eighth. Beginning the inning at second base with the international tie-breaking rule, Sarah Hudek moved to third on Kourtney Gremillion's single and scored on Alissa Dalton’s fielder’s choice.
Dalton stole second and moved to third on Julie Rawls’ ground out, but Holman finished off the win by striking out Raina O’Neal.
“She was much more efficient, she was tough, she was throwing hard, her ball was breaking,” Moore said. “I don’t have to tell you what kind of lineup that is that she faced. But when that type of lineup struggles with you to that degree you know you’re doing something right.”
Dawson enjoyed a big game for the Lady Bears as she collected three hits, including a run-scoring double in the second inning. Krupit blasted her team-leading fourth homer of the season over the left-centerfield fence in the third before Louisiana answered with Lexie Comeaux’s two-run double in the fourth.
It was Baylor’s second win over a top 10 team this season after opening with a 4-1 win over then-No. 9 South Carolina on Feb. 7 in Mexico at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.
“To be able to pull out the victory will be something that we can carry on and I think this team will grow big time from this,” Moore said.