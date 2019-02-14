The wait is over for the Baylor softball team to test its new artificial surface at Getterman Stadium.
After opening the season in Mexico at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, the No. 16 Lady Bears will play their home opener against Sam Houston State at 3 p.m. Friday in the Getterman Classic.
Baylor junior second baseman Nicky Dawson knows the new turf as well as anybody since her father’s company, Geo-Surfaces, installed it.
“We’ve got a new field, so that will be the biggest difference,” Dawson said. “Being the first home series, we’re going to have a lot of fans and be able to show some different things. Just being able to finally play in this facility is going to be something we’re all super excited about.”
It remains to be seen whether the new surface will give the Lady Bears a home-field advantage. But they showed some good signs by finishing 3-2 in Mexico before pulling off a 4-1 win at UTSA on Wednesday.
The Lady Bears opened the season with a 4-1 win over then-No. 9 South Carolina on Feb. 7 behind the pitching of sophomore transfer Sidney Holman, who allowed four hits, six walks and a run in 5 1/3 innings.
Holman has been pressed into Baylor’s ace role since senior Gia Rodoni will redshirt following knee surgery last fall.
“Personally, I’ve done better under pressure,” Holman said. “But there’s not that much pressure on me because I have a good defense and a good offense behind me.”
Perhaps the biggest surprise of Baylor’s opening weekend was freshman left-hander Madison Lindsey. She picked up her first win against UTSA and has allowed 18 hits and 12 walks in 19 innings.
“She threw really well,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “But if you factor in the fact that she was facing five, six, seven batters that she should not have faced because of mistakes on defense, I thought she threw exceptionally well, and of course made the all-tournament team.”
Third baseman Kassidy Krupit is already showing the power that made her a top recruit as she has blasted the Lady Bears’ only two homers. But she isn’t the only Baylor freshman hitter off to a hot start. Outfielder Ana Watson leads the Lady Bears with a .455 batting average while Josie Bower is second on the team with a .375 batting average.
Moore’s pitching rotation and hitting order are still a work in progress, so there could be numerous lineup shifts throughout the opening weeks of the season.
“We know that we’re going to have to get through a good bit of the season before we have all of our answers, if we’ll have them then,” Moore said. “But we have a big roster with a lot of depth, a lot of kids that can play, and we’re going to move a lot of kids around this weekend and experiment until we find the right combination, the right nine to put out there for Big 12 play.”
After facing Sam Houston (2-3), Baylor will play Southern Mississippi (5-1) at 5:30 p.m. Friday before playing UTA (2-3) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The tournament will wrap up Sunday with the consolation game at 10 a.m. and the championship game at 12:30 p.m.
This will be the first of two straight weekends the Lady Bears will host a tournament with the Baylor Invitational coming up Feb. 22-24.
“We’re so excited to be back here playing on the new field,” Holman said. “Coming off some pretty big wins in Puerto Vallarta, we’re ready to carry on the winning tradition here at Getterman Stadium.”