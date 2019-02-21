Baylor coach Glenn Moore put together a demanding nonconference schedule with hopes that his softball team would make a smooth segue into Big 12 play in late March.
All three teams joining the No. 21 Lady Bears in the Baylor Invitational will likely present major challenges.
Baylor will host an 8-1 North Texas team at 3 p.m. Friday followed by an 11-0 Louisiana squad that’s ranked No. 10 in the country at 5:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Baylor will face a 3-2 Kent State squad at 12:30 p.m. at Getterman Stadium.
“It’s really going to prepare us, just playing these big teams and seeing better pitching, seeing better hitting,” said Baylor freshman third baseman Kassidy Krupit. “Going into postseason this year, just knowing we’ve played these teams before and we can handle them.”
The Lady Bears are off to a 7-4 start after opening the season in Mexico with a 4-1 win over then-No. 9 South Carolina in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. Baylor finished 3-2 in both that tournament and last weekend’s Getterman Classic.
After winning the consolation game with a 4-3 decision over Southern Mississippi last Sunday, the Lady Bears hope they can trump that finish by winning the championship game Sunday at 12:30 p.m.
“We certainly weren’t satisfied with the way we played last weekend,” Moore said. “And I think the field is going to be stronger this week and have some quality pitching coming in, quality lineups. The weather may be challenging. But we’ve got to be near-sighted right now and try to get those small victories and grow this team because it is young.”
Leaning heavily on freshmen, the early tournaments have been a serious learning curve. Baylor’s hitters are collectively batting .281 and averaging 4.3 runs per game. Krupit has blasted Baylor’s only three homers.
“We’re definitely a young team and you can tell from our at-bats,” said Baylor freshman centerfielder Lou Gilbert, who is hitting .361. “But where we can improve is swinging earlier in the counts and not letting it be a pitcher’s count. Making it our at-bat and not letting the pitcher or the umpire determine the outcome of it.”
With senior ace Gia Rodoni redshirting this season following offseason knee surgery, Baylor’s pitching staff is very much a work in progress. Sophomore Sidney Holman has taken over the ace role with mixed results as she’s gone 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA.
Freshman left-hander Madison Lindsey has been the biggest surprise as she’s 3-0 with a 1.56 ERA. Senior Regan Green is seeking more consistency after starting the season 1-2 with a 4.48 ERA while Krupit has done double duty at third base and pitcher.
“My role is to just come in whenever they need me,” said Krupit, who has made three relief appearances with one save. “I’m playing third base too, so I’m going to be in the bullpen warming up regardless of what’s going on because you never know in seven inning games what could happen. So I’m just going to stay warm throughout the game, and whenever they need me they need me.”
The biggest issue has been walks as the Lady Bears have handed out 44 in 78 innings.
“We’re averaging four walks per game,” Moore said. “The teams we play this weekend run, so that’s a double for these kids that are walking if we can’t throw them out. When you’re getting four (walks), that’s hard to overcome with an offense. (We’re) growing them mentally and maturing them at this level and what it takes to have a chance to win against top 10 and top 20-caliber teams.”
North Texas’ offense is led by Katie Clark with a .568 batting average while Hanna Rebar has the best power numbers with a .385 batting average with a team-high four homers and 15 RBIs. Hope Trautwein is the ace of the pitching staff with a 4-0 record, an 0.54 ERA and 46 strikeouts and six walks in 33.1 innings.
Louisiana has put up some gaudy offensive numbers with a .370 team batting average, 15 homers and 46 steals in an 11-0 start. Raina O’Neal leads the Ragin’ Cajuns with a .471 average while Bailey Curry is hitting .458, Lexie Comeaux .440 and Kara Gremillion .429.
The ace of the pitching staff is Summer Ellyson, who is 7-0 with an 0.67 ERA while allowing 18 hits and six walks and striking out 48 batters in 41.2 innings.
Kent State also has a strong No.1 pitcher in Andrea Scali, who is 3-0 and has allowed three hits and three walks and one unearned run in 16 innings.
“We can’t look at the mountaintop right now, too much youth on this team,” Moore said. “And we’re unrealistic to think that this team is going to play like a World Series-caliber team with the youth we have right now. If we do that, I think we’ll grow and I think we’ll be a very competitive team. But if we don’t, if we fall apart because we aren’t world-beaters right away, then we’re going to struggle the whole year.”