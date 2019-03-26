After highly successful Oregon coach Mike White took the Texas softball job last summer, he didn’t come to Austin alone.
Four talented ex-Ducks followed him to help a previously underachieving Longhorns program rise to No. 9 in the country this season.
Struggling Baylor will get its first shot to play the new-look Longhorns at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Getterman Stadium.
“Not that they were bad last year but they’re certainly a legitimate top 10 team this year,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “He’s a good coach. They’ve got 10 hitters hitting above .300 and three good arms. It’s a completely different team from pitching to hitting, and there are very few in the lineup from a year ago. In fact, they’ve got some good players that were there last year on the bench.”
While Moore’s injury-riddled team is 14-14 overall and opened the Big 12 by losing two of three to No. 21 Oklahoma State, the Longhorns have jumped off to a 29-6 start following a three-game sweep of Iowa State to open conference play.
White put together a powerful softball program at Oregon as he went 435-111-1 in nine seasons while making five Women’s College World Series appearances.
Among the four Oregon players who transferred to Texas, Miranda Elish is a dual threat who is 8-4 with a 1.72 ERA while ranking second on the squad with a .372 batting average with four homers and 22 RBIs.
Former Oregon catcher Mary Iakopo is hitting .346 with a team-high five homers and 22 RBIs while first baseman Lauren Burke is hitting .323 with two homers and a team-high 25 RBIs. Third baseman Shannon Rhodes is hitting .307 with three homers and 22 RBIs.
But the Lady Bears have more than former Ducks to worry about. Sophomore second baseman Janae Jefferson is leading the Big 12 with a .457 batting average and freshman Shealyn O’Leary is Texas’ top pitcher with a 10-0 record and a miniscule 0.45 ERA as she’s walked just eight batters in 62.2 innings.
“I think he recruits very well and he will coach according to what the players bring,” Moore said. “I’ve seen him use the short game. I’ve seen him swing the bats for the long ball. They’re probably a little bit more on the power side this year, but I think it’s indicative of the talent he has at the time.”
Baylor has been short-handed all season with ace Gia Rodoni and all-Big 12 outfielder Kyla Walker out with injuries.
In last weekend’s series, Oklahoma State opened with a 21-2 run-rule blowout in five innings at Getterman Stadium. Baylor came back for a 2-1 win in the second game, but the Cowgirls closed the series with Sunday's 9-1 run-rule win.
Sophomore pitcher Sidney Holman (9-7, 3.00 ERA) has struggled with her control as she’s walked 45 batters in 95.2 innings. But Moore believes Holman will perform better if the Lady Bears play better defense.
“Sidney will give us a chance out there, but she’s not going to dominate lineups,” Moore said. “She’s going to get ground balls and we have to make those plays. We’ve got to be better. We have to move laterally. We’ve got to get to balls more, so the fundamentals are what we’re talking about right now.”
Moore has moved slugger Goose McGlaun to the leadoff spot to set an aggressive tone. She’s hitting a team-high .410 with three homers and 11 RBIs.
“She’s right now hitting over .600 in her last 10 games and over .400 overall, so she’s a kid who sends a message,” Moore said. “The idea is to send a message early that we’re going to compete.”
Baylor will complete its three-game series against Texas May 3-4 in Austin.