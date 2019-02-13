SAN ANTONIO — Freshman Kassidy Krupit blasted her second homer of the season to lift Baylor to a 4-1 win over UTSA on Wednesday night at Roadrunner Field.
Krupit led off the second inning with the homer before UTSA (1-4) scored its only run in the bottom of the inning. Freshman Lou Gilbert hit a run-scoring single to give the Lady Bears a 2-1 lead in the third inning.
Baylor added a pair of sixth-inning runs as Goose McGlaun doubled and scored on Hannah Thompson’s single. Baylor freshman Madison Lindsey (1-0) won the game in relief as she allowed a hit, a walk and no runs in two innings.
Baylor (4-2) will face Sam Houston State in its home opener Friday at 3 p.m. in the Getterman Classic.
Hill storms into Highlands, takes down MCC squads
The Hill College Rebels emerged from the locker room after halftime with a burst, using an 11-1 run to start the second half to separate themselves from homestanding McLennan. Hill then managed to hold off MCC’s rallies and hang on for an 83-76 win on Wednesday at The Highlands.
The Highlanders (19-7 overall, 5-5 conference) gave themselves a chance when they heated up from outside late in the game. MCC used a 9-0 run to pull to within 69-67 with four minutes to go. However, Hill (18-8, 3-7) withstood the rally, in part due to a clutch 3-pointer from Chris Murray.
Emmanuel Bandoumel and Rasheed Brown had 13 points each for Hill in the win. Four players scored in double digits for MCC, led by Javan Hedgeman’s 15.
In the women’s contest, a switch to pink uniforms for the Play4Kay Game didn’t alter MCC’s recent fortunes, as the conference-leading Lady Rebels denied the Highlassies, 82-66.
The Highlassies (10-15, 1-11) got off to a sluggish start and never recovered. MCC scored only three points in the first five minutes, as Hill built a double-digit lead. Miranda Stephens ripped the nets for 25 points for the Lady Rebels (17-9, 10-2).
Ever-steady KeeKee Nowlin led the Highlassies with 21.