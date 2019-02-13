SAN ANTONIO — Freshman Kassidy Krupit blasted her second homer of the season to lift Baylor to a 4-1 win over UTSA on Wednesday night at Roadrunner Field.
Krupit led off the second inning with the homer before UTSA (1-4) scored its only run in the bottom of the inning. Freshman Lou Gilbert hit a run-scoring single to give the Lady Bears a 2-1 lead in the third inning.
Baylor added a pair of sixth-inning runs as Goose McGlaun doubled and scored on Hannah Thompson’s single. Baylor freshman Madison Lindsey (1-0) won the game in relief as she allowed a hit, a walk and no runs in two innings.
Baylor (4-2) will face Sam Houston State in its home opener Friday at 3 p.m. in the Getterman Classic.