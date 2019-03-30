LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas erupted for four seventh-inning runs to overcome the Baylor softball team, 9-8, Saturday afternoon at Arrocha Ballpark.
Emily Bermel’s single off Baylor pitcher Sidney Holman (9-9) scored Macy Omli with the winning run with two outs. Earlier in the inning, Miranda Rodriguez and Jennifer Marwitz hit run-scoring singles as the Jayhawks (12-20) won their Big 12 opener.
Baylor (14-16, 1-4) opened up an 8-2 lead as Lou Gilbert drilled a run-scoring double in a three-run first inning and Kassidy Krupit pounded a three-run homer in a four-run second inning.
The Jayhawks began their comeback with a three-run sixth that featured Rodriguez’s run-scoring double off Holman, who allowed 11 hits and four walks. Baylor and Kansas will complete the three-game series with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Baylor women’s tennis face Oklahoma Sunday
The Baylor women’s tennis team will finish a road trip across the Red River when it faces Oklahoma at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Headington Family Tennis Center in Norman, Okla.
The Bears (6-16, 1-3 Big 12) dropped a conference match at Oklahoma State, 7-0, on Friday evening.
The Sooners (13-5, 3-2) lost at home against Texas, 6-1, on Friday.
No. 6 Baylor men’s tennis travels to No. 4 Texas for Sunday contest
The sixth-ranked Baylor men’s tennis teams continues Big 12 play with a showdown at No. 4 Texas at 3:30 on Sunday afternoon at Texas Tennis center.
The Bears (18-2) enter on a nine-match winning streak that includes four consecutive wins over ranked opponents. Most recently, Baylor opened Big 12 action by defeating No. 9 TCU, 5-2, on Friday evening.
Texas (18-2) opened Big 12 play by defeating Texas Tech, 7-0, on Friday. The Longhorns have had a roller-coaster ride the last couple of weeks as they defeated top-ranked Ohio State, 4-1, on March 14, but lost to No. 15 USC on March 24.
Baylor earned its last win over Texas in a Big 12 match on April 12, 2017, when the Bears prevailed, 4-1. The Longhorns defeated the Bears, 4-1, in the round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament in 2017 and then swept two matches against the Bears last spring.