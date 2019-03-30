LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas erupted for four seventh-inning runs to overcome the Baylor softball team, 9-8, Saturday afternoon at Arrocha Ballpark.
Emily Bermel’s single off Baylor pitcher Sidney Holman (9-9) scored Macy Omli with the winning run with two outs. Earlier in the inning, Miranda Rodriguez and Jennifer Marwitz hit run-scoring singles as the Jayhawks (12-20) won their Big 12 opener.
Baylor (14-16, 1-4) opened up an 8-2 lead as Lou Gilbert drilled a run-scoring double in a three-run first inning and Kassidy Krupit pounded a three-run homer in a four-run second inning.
The Jayhawks began their comeback with a three-run sixth that featured Rodriguez’s run-scoring double off Holman, who allowed 11 hits and four walks. Baylor and Kansas will complete the three-game series with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Sunday.