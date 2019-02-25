Steve Johnigan will assist the Baylor softball coaching staff while hitting coach Mark Lumley recovers from hip surgery.
Lumley underwent partial hip replacement surgery Friday after suffering a fall. Lumley had been working his way back to on-field coaching this year after undergoing surgery for rectal cancer last fall.
Johnigan has been working in Baylor athletics facilities and operations department for the last four years after serving as an assistant baseball coach under former Baylor coach Steve Smith for 20 years.
With his new duties with the softball team, Johnigan won’t perform color commentary for the Baylor baseball radio broadcasts.