The fans at Getterman Stadium got to relive some happy memories of Baylor’s first Women’s College World Series team in 2007 when former ace Lisa Ferguson threw out the first pitch before Friday night’s game.
But then it was back to the present. And this Lady Bears’ team is struggling like no other in coach Glenn Moore’s 19 seasons.
With Savannah Sanders throwing a four-hitter, Iowa State eased to a 4-0 shutout to clinch the series with its second win.
The Lady Bears (17-26, 2-13) fell deeper into last place in the Big 12 behind sixth-place Iowa State (26-18, 3-8) and Kansas (15-28, 3-8). Only the top six teams make the Big 12 tournament May 9-11 in Oklahoma City. Baylor will try to salvage a win against Iowa State in the series finale at noon Saturday.
“I’m certainly disappointed,” Moore said. “I think we’re better than we play. We had several situations with good hitters in the box again, which we’ve seen all year. But they just weren’t able to push runs across. All I can think of is the pressure has built to a point where it’s a monumental task no matter who they’re facing.”
Moore was displeased with his team’s effort in Thursday’s 4-1 loss as Iowa State’s Emma Hylen threw a four-hitter for the Cyclones. While Moore saw the Lady Bears play with much more energy in the second game, they still had trouble hitting Sanders (3-7), who allowed four singles and a walk while not striking out a batter.
“This was a big game,” said Baylor second baseman Nicky Dawson. “It was something Coach Moore talked to us about. So I think instead of getting in there and swinging and just having fun, we’re kind of thinking more about the season and having too much pressure.”
Baylor pitcher Sidney Holman (10-17) got a bad break in the third inning when third baseman Kassidy Krupit dropped a foul pop by Kaylee Bosworth. Given a second chance, Bosworth singled before Talyn Lewis reached on a fielder’s choice, and they both scored when Sydney Stites drilled a two-run double to right field.
The Cyclones scored again in the fourth when Logan Schaben doubled and scored on Sami Williams’ sacrifice fly. Holman allowed five hits and three walks in 5.1 innings, but just one run was earned.
“I thought she had some stuff early on that she didn’t have yesterday,” Moore said. “I thought she was going to throw a much better game, but when they start hitting those rockets at you, you’ve got to make a change if you have an option.”
Krupit pitched the final 1.2 innings for the Lady Bears, and gave up Iowa State’s final run in the seventh when Sally Woolpert doubled and pinch runner Kristen Caudle scored on Lewis’ single.
“Unfortunately, we lost a series now on a weekend that we needed to win,” Moore said. “Now we’ve got a character test to see if we can fight to the end. I’m going to vote that we’ll show great character and keep fighting.”