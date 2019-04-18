With the final spot in the Big 12 tournament on the line this weekend, Baylor coach Glenn Moore expected his team to greet Iowa State with tons of energy and motivation.
What he didn’t see coming was an uninspiring performance.
Failing to flip on the switch all night, the Lady Bears collected just four hits against Emma Hylen as Iowa State cruised to a 4-1 win Thursday at Getterman Stadium in the opener of a three-game series.
The loss dropped the Lady Bears (17-25, 2-12) to last place in the Big 12 behind Iowa State (25-18, 2-8). Six of the seven Big 12 teams make the conference tournament May 9-11 in Oklahoma City, and Moore hopes Baylor will be much more motivated in the second game Friday at 6:30 p.m.
“I just didn’t see the fight,” Moore said. “Nothing against Iowa State, but they had a lot more energy than we did. The dugout was into it. What you fear in a time like this is the team starts accepting losing, and too many times on this field this year the opposing team has come in and played harder than us, and that’s unacceptable. I can accept the defeat but I can’t accept the lack of effort.”
After snapping an eight-game losing streak with a pair of nonconference wins over Lamar on Tuesday, Moore hoped the momentum will carry over to the Iowa State series. Instead Baylor’s Big 12 losing streak swelled to eight games.
“Visually to me there are some things that I demand out of them that I didn’t see,” Moore said. “It’s not scoring runs, it’s other things, the intangibles of the game. When we started getting away from those that’s when I’m concerned, and they concerned me tonight. There’s no reason with what’s riding on this weekend that I should have to tell someone to hustle out on the field.”
Effectively mixing her pitches, Hylen (12-7) kept the Lady Bears off-balance all night. All four Baylor hits were singles while Hylen walked three batters and struck out three.
“She definitely had a good mix of spin, and mostly speed and location,” said Baylor third baseman Kassidy Krupit. “There’s no excuse for us not to hit it. I know we’re capable of hitting it. We just didn’t tonight, so we should come out tomorrow and be ready to hit any pitcher they throw in.”
It didn’t take long for the Cyclones to score against Baylor starter Sidney Holman (10-16) as Kaylee Bosworth slugged a two-run homer over the left-field fence after Taylor Nearad walked with one out in the first inning.
The Cyclones extended their lead to 3-0 in the third when Sami Williams doubled and scored on Sally Woolpert’s one-out single. Krupit relieved Holman and got the final two outs of the inning.
Baylor had a chance to cut into Iowa State’s lead in the bottom of the third after Madi O’Neal and Nicky Dawson singled and moved to second and third with Lou Gilbert’s sacrifice bunt. Krupit grounded to Williams at shortstop, but Dawson was called for runner’s interference for the second out.
Taylor Ellis grounded out as the Lady Bears came up empty.
“I think we had something going there, and we have many times this year had some bad breaks,” Moore said. “I can take those breaks though. That’s getting aggressive leads, and it’s going to happen. It’s the ones that we cause ourselves when we’re not locked in mentally and just not maybe giving the effort that I can’t handle.”
The Lady Bears scored their only run in the fourth when Goose McGlaun walked and scored on O’Neal’s infield single. But the Cyclones answered with a run in the fifth when Regan Green issued a bases loaded walk to Talyn Lewis.
Hylen retired 10 straight Baylor hitters to finish off the win.
“I think she had some good stuff tonight, and her velocity was up pretty high and she was efficient,” Moore said. “And then we were taking a lot of pitches, I thought. I’ll have to see the film, but I thought we were passive once again. But she was good, she was in all different planes and kept us guessing a lot tonight too.”