Savannah Heebner threw a five-hit shutout to lead Houston to a 2-0 win over Baylor before the Cougars completed a doubleheader sweep with a 6-1 win Tuesday night at Getterman Stadium.
The Cougars (21-8) scored both of their runs in the opener in the third inning as Sarah Barker hit a run-scoring single and Arielle James drilled a run-scoring double.
Sidney Holman (8-5) was the losing pitcher for the Lady Bears despite allowing just four hits and collecting eight strikeouts in the complete-game performance.
Sarah Queen’s three-run double in the fourth inning sparked the Cougars in the second game.
Baylor (13-11) will host Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. Wednesday.