It’s hard, sometimes, when coming off a blowout loss to settle down and reset the engines and get back to playing good softball.
But on the heels of a 21-2 drubbing at the hands of Big 12 foe Oklahoma State in Friday’s series opener, the Lady Bears did just that.
Pitcher Sidney Holman was brilliant, allowing just one run on three hits in her complete game performance less than 24 hours after not making it past the third inning, guiding Baylor to a 2-1 bounce-back win over the No. 21 Cowgirls Saturday at Getterman Stadium.
Holman kept the Oklahoma State hitters off balance all day, racking up six strikeouts while grabbing her ninth win of the season. The redshirt sophomore won’t take all the credit, knowing her team showed up when they had to after a humiliating loss to open the series.
“It was really important,” she said. “We talked about it last night in the locker room and I think everybody really just stepped up today and we did our jobs like we needed to.”
The Lady Bears (14-13, 1-1) were crisp from the first pitch. Though the Cowgirls scored their only run in the top of the first on a Chyenne Factor double, Holman settled in and took control of the game. Oklahoma State (22-9, 1-1) mustered only one hit through the next six innings, something Holman feels can be credited to a more focused Baylor team.
“Today I felt more in the zone, I was more relaxed,” she said. “Even when other people would have been the opposite — more stressed out — I was more relaxed. If I come in here and do my job, I knew my team would back me up.”
It may have taken a few innings, but the Lady Bears did just that. Having squandered several early chances, it was clear Baylor had the confidence that their time would come. Oklahoma State starting pitcher Samantha Clakley was just as good through five innings, scattering six hits and getting her and her teammates out of a few ugly jams. Patience was key today, and Baylor head coach Glenn Moore sensed the need for it as the game progressed.
“I thought we were under control the entire game,” he said. “There is a sense of urgency in this game — if you pass up too many opportunities, you don’t get another try.”
When the sixth inning rolled around, Baylor got another try and ran with it. Following one-out walks by Madi O’Neal and Goose McGlaun – at bats that ended the night for Clakley, new Oklahoma State pitcher Logan Simunek struck out Nicky Dawson. With two outs, Kassidy Krupit walked, loading the bases. Ahead in the count 3-0, Taylor Ellis was hit by a pitch, tying the game at one run apiece. Up walked Ana Watson.
The freshman rifled a grounder off Simunek’s glove, plating the go-ahead run. Holman retired the Cowgirls in order in the seventh to finalize the win. For Moore and the Lady Bears, patience mixed with a little good fortune helped Baylor get back in the win column.
“It rolled around just right with our lineup where we had the right people up there whenever it mattered most and we had some great at bats to load the bases and then Taylor Ellis drawing a walk, a HBP, and tying the game,” Moore said. “We were able to score the go-ahead run and hold them down there. I think patience played a big roll in this one today.”
As both teams gear up for their series finale tomorrow at 3 p.m., Moore senses a change in the locker room. Sometimes getting knocked to your knees humbles the best of us, and the Lady Bears answered with a total team effort.
“We didn’t just leave here yesterday and show back up today,” Moore said. “There were a lot of discussions and meetings — a lot of effort went in from team leaders to coaches. I’m really happy we showed up and competed. I’m just really proud of their fight today.”