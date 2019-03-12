LAKE CHARLES, La. — Sidney Holman scattered eight hits and collected seven strikeouts as the Baylor softball team knocked off McNeese State, 5-2, on Tuesday night.
Lou Gilbert hit run-scoring singles for Baylor in the third and fourth innings while Nicky Dawson drilled a two-run double in the fourth. Goose McGlaun completed Baylor’s scoring in the seventh with a solo homer.
Amber Coons was the losing pitcher for McNeese (11-14) as she allowed five hits, two walks and three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. Gilbert, McGlaun and Ana Watson collected two hits apiece for Baylor (12-9) as Holman improved to 7-4 for the season with the complete-game performance.
Baylor will complete the two-game series against McNeese at 7 p.m. Wednesday.