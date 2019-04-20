For Baylor pitcher Regan Green and outfielder Madi O’Neal, it wasn’t the Senior Day they had envisioned.
Eerily similar to the first two games of the series, Baylor couldn’t figure out Iowa State’s pitching as Shannon Mortimer and Emma Hylen shut down their bats for a 4-1 win Saturday afternoon at Getterman Stadium.
Like Thursday’s 4-1 loss and Friday’s 4-0 loss, Baylor (17-27, 2-14) collected just four hits in the finale, and is now entrenched in last place in the Big 12. With just two Big 12 regular season games remaining May 3-4 at Texas, the Lady Bears will likely miss the conference tournament May 9-11 in Oklahoma City.
Mired in a team-wide hitting slump, coach Glenn Moore believes the Lady Bears are continuing to put too much pressure on themselves.
“It has a lot to do with us making a mistake, playing too uptight, I don’t know, with really no pressure to play today or shouldn’t be from here on out,” Moore said. “But we’ve played like there’s pressure and we’ve made some mistakes there, and a lot of that probably has to do with moving people around and playing different places, different positions.”
O’Neal has one year of eligibility remaining, but will graduate from Baylor in May with a business degree and plans to enter the work force. While the Lady Bears have struggled this year, O’Neal was a freshman on their 2017 Women’s College World Series team and a sophomore on last year’s NCAA regional team.
“The past few years are years I’ll never forget,” O’Neal said. “How can you forget them? These are years I’ll be talking about when I’m 84 rocking on my rocking chair from the porch. I’m going to take them with me and learn from the downfalls and not get too high off the victories.”
Green, who will graduate from Baylor in December, has pitched for the Lady Bears the last two seasons after transferring from Mississippi State. She’s returned to pitch during the last week after missing six weeks with a rib injury, and started Saturday’s game against the Cyclones (27-18, 4-8).
“Six weeks ago when I cracked my rib, I didn’t know if I’d be able to pitch at all the rest of the season, let alone start on senior week,” Green said. “So it was awesome.”
Green got a bad break to open the game when leftfielder Ana Watson dropped Sami Williams’ fly ball for a two-base error. Taylor Nearad followed with a long fly that O’Neal tracked down for an out at the center-field fence, but Williams tagged up at second base and scored the Cyclones’ first run.
It quickly got worse for the Lady Bears as the Cyclones teed off on Green (2-5) for three second-inning runs.
Kasey Simpson and Logan Schaben drilled back-to-back doubles for the first run of the inning. With two outs, Williams and Nearad hit consecutive run-scoring singles to push Iowa State to a 4-0 lead.
Baylor shut out the Cyclones for the rest of the game as reliever Kassidy Krupit allowed three hits in 4.1 innings and Sidney Holman retired three straight batters in the seventh.
But the Lady Bears couldn’t string together enough hits to overcome Iowa State. After Taylor Ellis singled and scored on an error in the second inning, Hylen (13-7) relieved Mortimer with two outs and pitched the rest of the game.
After her four-hit complete game in Thursday’s opening win, Hylen allowed just one hit and two walks in the final 4.2 innings in the series finale.
“We made some mistakes defensively today,” Moore said. “I didn’t think we made those yesterday. But we did today and had that three-run inning that we couldn’t recover from. We’ve just got to put up some offense. We had some opportunities again, but we just couldn’t come up with the big hit.”
While Moore would have liked for Green and O’Neal to celebrate a win on Senior Day, he’s glad he coached both players.
“They’re the ones that keep you coming back to this job and keep you coming to practice,” Moore said. “The world can send you a bad apple or two every now and then, but I was blessed with those two. You spend a lot of hours investing in the lives of these kids well before they get here, so this day is always an emotional day.”