The Baylor softball team gave up eight runs in the first two innings against Central Arkansas and the Lady Bears couldn’t recover as they fell, 8-5, on Wednesday evening at Getterman Stadium.
Central Arkansas pinch hitter Erin Acors keyed the first-inning rally with a double to left center that scored three runs.
Baylor started to chip away at the lead in the bottom of the first when second baseman Nicky Dawson drew a leadoff walk and came around to score on a ground-out by pitcher Goose McGlaun.
However, Central Arkansas kept scoring in the second. Cylla Hill and Morgan Felts each had run-scoring singles. Hill came around to score to cap a three-run rally that gave Central Arkansas an 8-1 lead by the time Baylor came to bat for the second time.
McGlaun, who went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs, walloped her first home run of the season with a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth.
But Central Arkansas pitcher Kamryn Coleman worked the final five innings, holding Baylor to two runs to earn the win in the circle.
The Lady Bears (13-12) open Big 12 play when they host Oklahoma State for a three-game series beginning at 6:30 Friday night at Getterman Stadium.