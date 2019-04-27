Regan Green and Kassidy Krupit combined for a four-hitter as the Baylor softball team knocked off No. 10 LSU, 5-1, to split a doubleheader Saturday night at Getterman Stadium.
The Tigers took a 4-2 win in the opening game of the doubleheader, and won two of three in the series after winning Friday’s opener.
In the final game, Krupit blasted a two-run homer in the first inning before Baylor scored three more runs in the second inning as Nicky Dawson hit a two-run double against the Tigers (40-12).
Green (3-5) allowed two hits and a walk in the first four innings before Krupit allowed two hits, a walk and a run in the final three innings as the Lady Bears (18-29) snapped a five-game losing streak.
In the opener, LSU’s Shelbi Sunseri hit a solo homer and picked up the win in relief as she allowed no runs in the final 3.2 innings.