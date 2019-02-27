The Baylor softball team is getting some major bonding time with trips to Hoover Dam and Las Vegas where the players will get to experience Cirque du soliel.
But sightseeing and entertainment aren’t the reasons the No. 24 Lady Bears are heading west.
They’re hoping to continue to develop as a team by playing in the Red Desert Classic in St. George, Utah, which also features Notre Dame, Utah Valley, Southern Utah and California State-Bakersfield.
Having already posted top 10 wins over South Carolina and Louisiana, this weekend’s tournament field won’t be as strong as the teams the Lady Bears have faced the previous three weekends.
But Baylor (9-7) has already been tripped up by teams that are far from Top 25 caliber, so coach Glenn Moore isn’t taking anybody for granted.
“We will be challenged, but not quite as challenging overall day-to-day and game-to-game,” Moore said. “So it’s important that we keep getting better in light of that, and hopefully we can have a weekend that will allow us to build some confidence and do some things that we couldn’t do against some other teams.”
Baylor will open the tournament Friday at 4 p.m. (Central Time) against Southern Utah (1-7) followed by Notre Dame (7-7) at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, Baylor will play Utah Valley (3-7) at 1 p.m. and California State-Bakersfield (5-7) at 3:30 p.m. before finishing the tournament against Notre Dame at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The Lady Bears are looking for more consistency in their pitching staff. Moore hopes to see more performances from sophomore Sidney Holman (5-2, 3.05 ERA) like she pitched in last Sunday’s 4-3 win over then-No. 10 Louisiana when she held a powerful hitting lineup to five hits, four walks and two earned runs in eight innings.
“We saw the consistency improve greatly against Louisiana, an unbelievable lineup with a lot of lefties facing a righty,” Moore said. “The matchup isn’t perfect, but she started to work with a changeup and feel confident in that. We need to go back-to-back games with that, and that’s part of the growing process. We know that Sidney’s going to be a big-time pitcher before she leaves here, and she’s on her way with two top 10 wins already.”
Moore is still tinkering with his hitting lineup as Nicky Dawson and former Reicher star Ana Watson have both hit leadoff. Dawson is second on the team with a .357 batting average and a team-high five stolen bases while Watson is hitting .300.
“Nicky had a bad day last weekend but overall she hit nearly .500, and Ana gives us a little more pop in that leadoff spot,” Moore said. “She’s a little bit more of a threat but not quite the wheels Nicky has. We still have some options we may play with throughout the year and kind of go with the lineup we feel is the hottest.”
Shortstop Taylor Ellis is off to a hot start with a team-leading .370 batting average while freshman Kassidy Krupit has been Baylor’s most productive power hitter with four homers and 11 RBIs. The Lady Bears are trying to improve their .264 team batting average by getting more consistent hitting and power numbers throughout the lineup.
“I think I’m down to about three different lineups right now, mostly involving the same players but where I put them,” Moore said. “You move down to the middle of the lineup which lately has been producing big for us. We have some options there as well, but we probably will be juggling two or three in the 3 or 4 spot through the year possibly.”
Steve “Hoot” Johnigan is now assisting the Baylor coaching staff as hitting coach Mark Lumley heals following partial hip replacement surgery last Friday.
Johnigan served as an assistant on former Baylor baseball coach Steve Smith’s coaching staff for 20 years before working in the university’s athletics operations and facilities department the last four years.
“I told the girls on Sunday, not many of them know him, but I can’t think of anyone I respect more than Hoot,” Moore said. “They’re going to feel the same way about him. It took them about 15 minutes for them to start realizing the type of person he is. He brought an energy to practice and an exciting feel for it. His terminology, his wisdom, he was throwing in facts and figures relating to baseball to softball. Which these kids love, they all follow baseball.”
Moore said Johnigan will work closely with Lumley as goes through the healing process.
“You can’t replace Lum, he’s been around so long,” Moore said. “But they’re great friends and they’re going to work together real well as well as Lum feels. He’s a godsend for us at this moment to fill that great void that has been left with Lum’s injury.”