The Baylor softball program signed four players in its 2019 class, including three top 100 national prospects.
Aliyah Pritchett is a high-school All-American who stars as a right-handed pitcher and infielder for New Braunfels Canyon High School. As a junior last season, she went 9-0 with an 0.56 ERA in the circle while hitting .494 with eight homers.
Emily Hott plays infield and outfield at Deer Creek High School in Edmond, Okla., while Yoni Moore is an infielder from Spring High School who hit .465 with nine homers and 51 RBIs last season.
Additionally, Baylor signed infielder Campbell Selman from Hudson High School in Lufkin, who hit .441 as a junior. She's the younger sister of former Baylor pitcher Kelsee Selman.