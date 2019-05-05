AUSTIN -- Kaitlyn Washington hit a run-scoring double and Lauren Burke drilled a two-run triple in the fifth inning as No. 10 Texas rallied for a 3-1 win over Baylor on Sunday afternoon at McCombs Field.
The Lady Bears finished the season with an 18-31 overall record and 2-16 in the Big 12. With their last-place finish, the Lady Bears didn't qualify for the Big 12 softball tournament Thursday through Saturday in Oklahoma City.
Texas (41-12, 12-6) trailed 1-0 heading into the fifth after Baylor's Nicky Dawson singled and scored on Goose McGlaun's single in the third inning.
Baylor loaded the bases in the sixth but Texas reliever Miranda Elish struck out Hannah Thompson to end the threat. Shealyn O'Leary (13-1) was the winning pitcher for Texas while Regan Green (3-6) was the losing pitcher for Baylor.