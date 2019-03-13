LAKE CHARLES, La. — Goose McGlaun collected three hits and Sidney Holman provided spotless relief pitching as Baylor completed a doubleheader sweep with a 7-2 win over McNeese State late Tuesday night.
The Lady Bears won the opener, 5-2, as Holman scattered eight hits and collected seven strikeouts in a seven-inning complete-game performance.
Holman (8-4) came back in the second game in relief of Madison Lindsey to allow one hit and two walks while striking out eight in 4 1/3 innings to pick up her second win of the day.
Baylor exploded for seven fourth-inning runs against McNeese State (11-15) as McGlaun and Taylor Ellis hit run-scoring singles and Nicky Dawson drilled a two-run single.
Baylor (13-9) will host Houston in a doubleheader next Tuesday at 5 p.m.
BU A&T tames Sharks for 24th straight win
HONOLULU – Baylor’s top-ranked acrobatics and tumbling team stayed perfect on the year, beating Hawaii Pacific, 284.190 to 277.355 at Moanalua Gym on Tuesday night.
The Bears (5-0) never trailed in the match, and posted two perfect 10s on the day – one in the toss heat of the compulsory and another in the third heat of the pyramid event. After the pyramid portion, Baylor held a slim lead at 97.95 to the Sharks’ 97.55, but the Bears were able to stretch things on the scoreboard in the toss and tumbling events.
Baylor’s 24th straight win improves the program to 46-1 all-time under head coach Felecia Mulkey. The Bears will next compete against No. 8 Converse College on March 26.
Highlassies welcome Vernon for twinbill
The North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference’s only unbeaten softball team is McLennan, and the Highlassies will try to keep it that way when they host Vernon in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Thursday.
MCC (14-7, 5-0) has walloped the ball under new head coach Chris Berry, as it features a .376 team batting average with 18 home runs in 21 games. But MCC can pitch it a bit as well. Emily Klanika is the reigning conference Pitcher of the Week after going 2-0 last week with 18 strikeouts in 14 innings. It was Klanika’s second such award on the season.
Vernon (16-6, 3-1) has also shown some major pop at the plate, as it’s hitting .401 as a team with 14 homers in 22 games.
MCC baseball resumes conference action
Off to a strong 3-1 start in conference play, the McLennan baseball team will try to keep the momentum rolling when it takes on Vernon on Thursday in Wichita Falls.
The eighth-ranked Highlanders (17-7 overall) opened up conference by dusting Weatherford in three out of four games last week. MCC outscored the 11th-ranked Coyotes, 32-7, in its three wins, led by sophomore Jase Embry, the NTJCAC Pitcher of the Week. The right-hander from Axtell allowed only one hit and struck out seven in five innings of work in MCC’s 14-0 win last Wednesday.
MCC also owns the reigning Position Player of the Week in the conference in Garrett Martin. The freshman third baseman and DH tallied a .583 average with five runs scored, five walks, a double, triple, home run, and six RBIs in MCC’s four games.
Game 1 between the Highlanders and Chaparrals (14-12, 0-4) will start at noon Thursday, with the second to follow. Then the series will shift to Waco on Saturday for another doubleheader, beginning at 1 p.m.