PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – Silentrain Espinoza collected three hits and three RBIs and Morganne Flores blasted a two-run homer as No. 3 Washington rocked No. 18 Baylor, 8-2, on Sunday to complete the College Challenge.
The Lady Bears rolled to a 6-1 win over Liberty earlier Sunday and finished 3-2 in the season-opening softball tournament.
In the final game, Washington opened up a 3-0 lead as Espinoza hit a run-scoring single in the second inning before the Huskies scored a pair of fourth-inning runs when Sis Bates and Sami Reynolds delivered run-scoring singles against Baylor starter Sidney Holman.
The Lady Bears gave the Huskies a scare in the fifth as they scored a pair of runs to cut the lead to 3-2. Hannah Smith came through with a run-scoring double and Maddison Kettler scored from third base on Nicky Dawson’s ground out.
With runners on second and third, reliever Taran Alvelo got out of the jam by striking out Lou Gilbert to end the inning.
The Huskies answered with a three-run sixth as Taryn Atlee scored Megan Vandegrift with a sacrifice fly and Espinoza came through with a two-run single. Washington (4-1) opened up an 8-2 lead when Flores blasted a two-run homer off Regan Green.
Holman (2-1) got the loss for Baylor as she allowed eight hits, four walks and two earned runs in four innings while Moore (2-0) picked up the win for Washington as she allowed three hits, a walk and two earned runs in four innings.
In the opener, Baylor exploded for five second-inning runs in the win over Liberty (1-4), which was receiving votes in the preseason USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll.
Baylor freshman Kassidy Krupit hit a one-out single off Julia DiMartino (1-2) before moving to second base on Kettler’s sacrifice bunt. Smith, Josie Bower and Dawson followed with run-scoring singles and two more runs came across on a Liberty error.
Krupit pounded her first homer for the Lady Bears over the right-centerfield fence in the seventh for the final run.
Getting her first start for Baylor, Madison Lindsey allowed four hits, two walks and a run in 3 2/3 innings before Green (1-1) finished up the game by allowing one hit and no runs in the final 3 1/3 innings.