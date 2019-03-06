SAN MARCOS — Baylor third baseman Kassidy Krupit smacked a three-run home run over the left field wall, supplying the Lady Bears with all the runs they needed to grasp a 4-1 victory over Texas State on Wednesday night at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State and Baylor went into the third inning tied 0-0 before Lady Bears rightfielder Josie Bower singled up the middle to start the frame. Two batters later, second baseman Nicky Dawson reached on an infield single that allowed Bower to reach third. With two outs, Krupit came to bat with both Bower and Dawson in scoring position, but all three runners trotted home when Krupit drove a 1-0 pitch out of the park.
Staked to a 3-0 lead, Baylor starting pitcher Sidney Holman (6-3) powered through six innings of work for the win.
The Lady Bears (11-8) added an insurance run in the top of the sixth when Krupit led off the inning with a single to left. Alyssa Avalos entered to run for Krupit and came around to score when Texas State committed a pair of errors in the inning.
Texas State (9-11) got a run back in the bottom of the sixth, but that was all for the Bobcats.
Baylor’s Madison Lindsey and Regan Green combined to get three outs in the bottom of the seventh. Green threw four pitches, induced a fly out and recorded her second save of the season.