The Baylor softball team pulled off a doubleheader sweep of Lamar with 6-0 and 2-0 wins Tuesday night at Getterman Stadium to snap an eight-game losing streak.
Goose McGlaun (1-1) threw a four-hitter and Baylor took advantage of two errors by Lamar (20-26) to score three runs in each of the first two innings in the first game.
In the second game, Baylor’s Kassidy Krupit (1-0), Regan Green and Sidney Holman combined for a four-hitter. Josie Bower drove in both Baylor runs with a second-inning double.
Baylor (17-24) will return to Big 12 play with a three-game series against Iowa State Thursday through Saturday at Getterman Stadium.