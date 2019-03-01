ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Baylor softball team experienced mixed results on the opening day of the Red Desert Classic, opening with a 5-1 win over Southern Utah before getting run-ruled by Notre Dame, 14-1, in the second game Friday.
The No. 24 Lady Bears (10-8) opened the tournament in style as Kassidy Krupit blasted a three-run homer in the first inning.
Nicky Dawson led off with a single and Lou Gilbert walked before Krupit blasted her team-leading fifth homer of the season over the left-field fence off Southern Utah pitcher Hanna Wynn (0-4)
The Lady Bears didn’t score again until the sixth when Taylor Ellis slugged a two-run homer over the center-field fence after Goose McGlaun singled.
Baylor pitcher Regan Green (2-4) threw a two-hitter with no walks while collecting 11 strikeouts. Southern Utah (1-9) scored its only run in the third when Madison Tuft hit a run-scoring double.
It was a completely different story for the Lady Bears in the second game as Notre Dame amassed 16 hits and took advantage of four Baylor errors in the five-inning blowout win.
The Lady Bears scored first in the first inning when Dawson tripled and came across on Gilbert’s single.
But it was all Notre Dame the rest of the game as it scored two runs in the second inning, three in the third, two in the fourth and seven in the fifth.
Melissa Rochford opened the second inning with a single and moved to third on MK Bonamy’s double before scoring on Baylor pitcher Sidney Holman’s wild pitch. Bonamy scored on Quinn Biggio’s sacrifice fly to take a 2-1 lead.
In the third inning, Katie Marino singled and Caitlyn Brooks doubled to chase Holman (5-3) out of the game. Reliever Madison Lindsey gave up run-scoring singles to Rochford and Biggio and another Notre Dame run scored on a Baylor error to open up a 5-1 lead.
Marino blasted a two-run homer in the fourth, but the floodgates opened for Notre Dame with a seven-run fifth.
Riley Wester, Marino and Brooks drilled run-scoring singles before Bonamy lifted a three-run homer over the left-field fence. The Lady Bears made three errors in the inning.
Payton Tidd (4-3) went the distance for Notre Dame (9-7) as she allowed seven hits and no walks while collecting seven strikeouts.
Baylor will play a pair of games Saturday, including Utah Valley at 1 p.m. and Cal State-Bakersfield at 3:30 p.m. The Lady Bears will conclude the tournament at 11 a.m. Sunday against Notre Dame.