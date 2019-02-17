After Saturday’s twin losses to UTA, the Baylor softball players couldn’t wait to get back to Getterman Stadium on Sunday morning to start wiping that memory away.
They arrived at meetings early and began batting practice 10 minutes before it was scheduled.
“We came into today really focused and ready to win because we knew we had to make up for yesterday,” said Baylor freshman Josie Bower. “So we got here early, got ready to go and got ready to win.”
With Bower ripping a pair of doubles, the No. 16 Lady Bears held on for a 4-3 win over Southern Mississippi to capture the consolation game of the Getterman Classic.
UTA won the championship with a 3-0 win over Sam Houston State. But the Lady Bears (7-4) were glad they could at least go out with a win to finish 3-2 in the Getterman Classic.
“You’re not going to make a 180-degree turn after a day like Saturday,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “I’ve rarely seen that. We’ve put a little pressure on ourselves, whether it’s being at home the first weekend I don’t know. When we relax and see what this team has done in practice situations I think we’ll be much better.”
The Lady Bears threatened to score all afternoon as they collected nine hits and five walks against three Southern Mississippi pitchers. Baylor stranded 12 baserunners, but Moore believes his team will begin to cash in more on scoring opportunities as the season progresses.
“A lot of people are negative about how many you leave on base, but you’ve got to do something right to get them there, and we were getting them there,” Moore said. “It’s disappointing that we didn’t have strong enough at-bats to score more runs. That put us in a bind later. But we kept fighting and they did too.”
Nicky Dawson started Baylor’s scoring by opening the first inning with a single, moving to third on Lou Gilbert’s double and coming across on Kassidy Krupit’s sacrifice fly off Ballie Springfield.
The Lady Bears took a 2-0 lead in the third when Taylor Ellis reached on an infield single and scored on Ana Watson’s down the left-field line.
Baylor starting pitcher Sidney Holman cruised through the first three innings, but quickly got into trouble in the fourth when Chase Nelson doubled and Desinti Brown walked.
Sarah Van Schaik’s single scored Nelson before Brown scored on Baylor catcher Casey Shell’s throwing error.
After Heather Hill opened the fifth with a single, reliever Madison Lindsey (3-0) got the next two outs. But Nelson singled and pinch runner Beth Taylor scored on Shell’s fielding error to give the Golden Eagles a 3-2 lead.
But Baylor rallied with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Watson reached on a throwing error by reliever Makenna Pierce (1-1) and scored on Bower’s double. Bower scored on shortstop Lacey Sumerlin’s throwing error after she fielded Hannah Smith’s grounder to give Baylor a 4-3 lead.
The Golden Eagles (7-4) threatened again in the seventh when Lindsey issued a one-out walk to Madison Rayner. Holman returned to pitch for Baylor and walked Nelson before striking out Brown and forcing Van Schaik to ground out to pick up her first save of the season.
“That to me is a little more stressful than starting the game, but Maddie did a good job of keeping them off base, keeping them from scoring,” Holman said. “Having an opportunity to come back in was nice to just be able to help her finish the game.”
After walking 44 batters in the first 11 games including four Sunday, Moore expects his pitchers to throw with more control as the season progresses.
The Lady Bears will host the Baylor Invitational next weekend, beginning with North Texas at 3 p.m. Friday.
“I think there’s a lot of adrenaline going this weekend and we didn’t play our best ball, pitch our best ball because of that,” Moore said. “We’re going to have to play musical chairs with our bullpen. They’re going to have to be ready and I think they are ready. We just have to find small victories right now with this team.”