Baylor second baseman Nicky Dawson and first baseman Goose McGlaun received second-team honors on the all-Big 12 softball team.
McGlaun led Baylor with a .341 batting average with three homers and 13 RBIs while Dawson hit .336 with a team-high 25 runs and 12 steals.
Big 12 champion Oklahoma swept all the individual awards as Sydney Romero was named player of the year, Giselle Juarez pitcher of the year, Caleigh Clifton defensive player of the year, Grace Green freshman of the year and Patty Gasso coach of the year.