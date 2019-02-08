PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico — With Nicky Dawson delivering the game-winning single, No. 18 Baylor outlasted North Carolina, 10-9, in 10 innings Friday on the second day of the College Challenge.
The win gave the Lady Bears a 2-1 record in the season-opening tournament, which they’ll complete Sunday with a noon game against Liberty followed by a 6 p.m. matchup against No. 3 Washington.
Baylor’s Maddison Kettler began the bottom of the 10th inning on second base due to college softball’s international tie-breaking rule in extra innings. North Carolina pitcher Hannah George hit Hannah Smith and Taylor Ellis with pitches to load the bases before Dawson drilled the game-winning single to score Kettler with one out.
After Baylor starting pitcher Sidney Holman allowed six hits and five runs in the first three innings, freshman Madison Lindsey (1-0) relieved and pitched the final seven innings as she held the Tar Heels to nine hits, two walks and two earned runs.
Following North Carolina’s two-run first inning, the Lady Bears exploded for four second-inning runs as Smith hit a run-scoring double and Tyler Trott drilled a two-run double.
But the Tar Heels (0-1) came back with three third-inning runs to take a 5-4 lead as Kristina Burkhardt ripped a run-scoring triple and Brittany Pickett lifted a solo homer. A North Carolina error led to Baylor’s run in the fifth to tie the game at 5.
With the game going into extra innings, Berlynne Delamora gave the Tar Heels a 6-5 lead in the top of the eighth, but Kettler scored on another North Carolina error as Baylor tied the game again.
North Carolina scored three runs in the top of the ninth, but Baylor answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning as Lou Gilbert and Goose McGlaun drilled run-scoring singles and Hannah Thompson hit a game-tying sacrifice fly.