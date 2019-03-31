LAWRENCE, Kan. — After opening the day with a 3-2 win over Kansas, the struggling Baylor softball team dropped the second game 7-1 on a chilly Sunday afternoon.
The Jayhawks (13-21, 2-1) won the series over the Lady Bears (15-17, 2-5) after rallying for a 9-8 win on Saturday. Baylor faces a tough road ahead in Big 12 play with a three-game series against No. 2 Oklahoma coming up Friday through Sunday in Norman.
“I’m disappointed we didn’t play better,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “We let Saturday’s game get away and gave Kansas the confidence they needed to split with us today and take the series. We are playing to keep from getting beat, and that tentativeness is hurting us.”
In the first game Sunday, Baylor scored all three runs in the second inning as Nicky Dawson hit a two-run single off Brynn Minor (5-12).
Kansas rallied with Becki Monaghan’s run-scoring single in the fifth and Jennifer Marwitz’s solo homer in the sixth. But Baylor pitcher Sidney Holman (10-10) held on in the seventh to throw a complete-game nine-hitter.
In the second game, Baylor’s Kassidy Krupit scored on a wild pitch by Lexi Mills (5-4) in the first inning. But Mills was in control the rest of the game as she threw a four-hitter.
Kansas snapped a 1-1 tie with a three-run third that was highlighted by Marwitz’s two-run double. Miranda Rodriguez’s double punched across a run in the fifth before the Jayhawks sealed the win with two more runs in the sixth.
Pitching her third game of the series, Holman was the losing pitcher for the Lady Bears as she allowed 12 hits and seven earned runs in 5.2 innings.
Baylor will host SFA at 6 p.m. Tuesday before facing the Sooners.