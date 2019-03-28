Besieged by injuries, the Baylor softball team is in a position now where it welcomes facing other struggling teams.
The Lady Bears might have found their match against Kansas.
Like Baylor, the Jayhawks will also be desperate for wins in a three-game series beginning Friday at 5 p.m. in Lawrence.
Saturday’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m. followed by Sunday at noon, but the games could be moved to other times with inclement weather expected.
Following Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to No. 9 Texas at Getterman Stadium, Baylor dropped to 14-15 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12. Kansas has gone 11-20 in nonconference heading into its Big 12 opener against Baylor.
“Kansas is in kind of the same boat we are,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “We’re both right now struggling a little bit. Both of us want to take advantage of the other one struggling, so maybe we’ll have a war up there.”
The Lady Bears still plan to ride sophomore right-hander Sidney Holman (9-8, 2.80 ERA), but Moore wants to get some innings out of left-hander Madison Lindsey (3-3, 3.25 ERA).
Holman threw superbly in the loss to Texas, allowing four hits, two walks and no earned runs while striking out four in seven innings. Moore doesn’t want to burn out Holman, so he and pitching coach Britni Sneed Newman will monitor her closely.
“We’re seeing a kid who is really becoming mentally tough,” Moore said. “You watch the arm slot, and if she loses it, you know to get her out of there or she could possibly hurt herself. You watch her speed. They were staying up in the upper 60s and even hit 70 in the last inning (against Texas). When her speeds are staying up there and she’s not telling you that she’s hurting, then she’s doing OK.”
After Texas ace Shealyn O’Leary threw a perfect game against the Lady Bears, they’re hoping to break out against Kansas. Right-handers Brynn Minor (5-11, 3.74 ERA) and Lexy Mills (4-4, 4.36 ERA) are the Jayhawks’ top two pitchers.
Kansas’ offensive is led by Shelby Gayre with a .383 batting average, two homers and 11 RBIs while Morgyn Wynee is hitting .323 with a team-high five homers and 10 RBIs.
Baylor’s offense is headed by Goose McGlaun with a .395 average with three homers and 11 RBIs and Nicky Dawson with a .356 average with 11 RBIs. Dawson missed the Texas game with the flu but is expected to play at some point this weekend.