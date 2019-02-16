Fielding such a young softball team, Baylor coach Glenn Moore didn’t expect to glide through the early part of the season without a lot of problems to fix.
Almost nothing went right for the No. 16 Lady Bears on the second day of the Getterman Classic.
With Baylor suffering lapses in every phase of the game, UTA pulled off a 5-2 and 10-2 doubleheader sweep at Getterman Stadium.
After opening the tournament with Friday’s wins over Sam Houston State and Southern Mississippi, the Lady Bears (6-4) fell into Sunday’s 10 a.m. consolation game against Southern Mississippi following the second loss to the Mavericks.
UTA came into the day with a 1-5 season record, including losses to Sam Houston State and Southern Mississippi on Friday. But the second win over Baylor propelled the Mavericks into Sunday’s 12:30 p.m. championship game against Sam Houston State. The Bearkats beat Southern Mississippi, 3-2, Saturday night.
“We just have to find our identity right now and this is a big punch in the gut to us,” Moore said. “We just have to somehow turn it into a positive. We’re better than that obviously, but we know we have a long to go. We have a lot of young talent that has to be molded. We just have to get back to work with them.”
UTA battered Baylor’s pitchers for 21 hits, but the Lady Bears didn’t help themselves as they made four errors in the two games. Though the Lady Bears’ offense finished with 14 hits, they had trouble producing when it counted the most.
“The inefficiency we’ve talked about with our pitching and getting down in the count came back to haunt us today in a big way,” Moore said. “We didn’t back it up with good defense either. It just snowballed into mental errors. We probably swung the bat a little better than the run production showed. We hit some balls hard, but certainly not enough to overcome the inefficiency we had on defense.”
In the opener, UTA’s Randi Phillips (2-2) scattered eight hits and a walk and threw a shutout before Baylor scored its only two runs in the seventh when Kassidy Krupit drilled a two-run single.
The Mavericks meticulously chipped away against Baylor pitcher Regan Green (1-2) who allowed 11 hits, two walks and four earned runs.
Krista Rude hit a run-scoring double in the third inning before Baylor shortstop Taylor Ellis’ throwing error brought in UTA’s second run in the fourth. Brittany Wyllie’s two-run single gave the Mavericks a 4-0 lead in the fifth.
Even after the first loss, the Lady Bears had a chance to reach the championship game. But UTA exploded for a six-run third inning before adding two more in the fourth and solo runs in the fifth and sixth innings to run-rule the Lady Bears.
“I challenged the girls after the first one really to step up our game and play with more effort and more passion, and then we get run-ruled in the second game,” Moore said. “While I’m disappointed in our girls’ response, I have to credit them (UTA) to make sure it wasn’t an accident the first game.”
After Baylor starter Sidney Holman (3-2) threw two shutout innings, she quickly got into trouble in the third inning when she walked Whitney Walton and Rude reached on a fielder’s choice. Laura Curry reached on Baylor second baseman Nicky Dawson’s error that allowed Walton to score.
Aileen Garcia drilled a two-run double before Reagan Wright hit a run-scoring single. After Madison Lindsey relieved Holman, Avery Grimes delivered a run-scoring double.
JoJo Valencia (2-0) pitched into the fourth inning to pick up the win for the Mavericks. Krupit led off the fourth with her team-leading third homer of the season for the Lady Bears.
Though Saturday’s losses stung, Baylor hopes to end the Getterman Classic on a good note by winning the consolation game.
“All teams have rough days and today happened to be ours,” Krupit said. “But I strongly believe we can turn it around and play Baylor softball tomorrow. It’s very important to fight back and show everybody what we have.”