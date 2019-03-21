When Baylor lost all-Big 12 pitcher Gia Rodoni and leading hitter Kyla Walker prior to the season, coach Glenn Moore hoped it would be the last of the Lady Bears’ injuries.
But it was just the beginning.
Since then, the Lady Bears have lost pitcher Regan Green and slugger Hannah Thompson to fractured rib injuries. Moore hopes to have them back at some point this season, but outfielder Maddison Kettler is out for the year following shoulder surgery.
With a 13-12 record, the Baylor softball team is limping into its Big 12-opening three-game series against No. 21 Oklahoma State (21-8) at Getterman Stadium. Friday’s series opener is set for 6:30 p.m. followed by Saturday’s 1 p.m. game and Sunday’s 3 p.m. finale.
“We’re struggling for sure,” Moore said. “The reality is we have five starters out. We’re starting five freshmen sometimes and we’re playing in a Power 5 conference against teams that aren’t having the same issues. So it’s not a level playing field right now.”
Moore is counting on sophomore Sidney Holman (8-5, 2.68 ERA) to carry the pitching staff, but he also needs freshman Madison Lindsey (3-3, 2.88 ERA) to make strong contributions.
“We’re at the point where our only real hope is to throw Sidney every day,” Moore said. “So she’s got to be prepared to go. She’s got the arm, but she needs to be more efficient with pitch counts.”
Coming into Big 12 play with a three-game losing streak, Baylor’s hitters are also seeking more consistency. Goose McGlaun is hitting a team-high .389 with three homers and 11 RBIs while Nicky Dawson is hitting .361 with 11 RBIs and Taylor Ellis is hitting .329 with two homers and eight RBIs.
But those are the only .300 hitters in a young lineup. Freshman Kassidy Krupit has been Baylor’s most productive power hitter with six homers and 19 RBIs, but she’s looking to raise her .263 batting average.
“We can have a good, competitive hitting lineup, but we need to do better than what we’re doing now,” Moore said. “We’re getting hits here and there, but we’re not producing a lot. That’s an area that can be a factor for us to have success in Big 12 play.”
Oklahoma State has put together an explosive power hitting team that has crushed 41 homers in 29 games. Chyenne Factor is hitting a team-high .404 with five homers and 18 RBIs while Madi Sue Montgomery is hitting .341 with four homers and 27 RBIs and Samantha Show is hitting .330 with eight homers and 27 RBIs.
Show is also the Cowgirls’ top pitcher with an 8-3 record and 2.27 ERA while Samantha Clakely is 5-2 with a 2.28 ERA.