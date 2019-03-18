The Baylor softball team will host Houston in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Getterman Stadium.
The Lady Bears (13-9) will play their first games in a week after sweeping a doubleheader against McNeese State on March 12 in Lake Charles, La. Houston is off to a 19-8 start.
Baylor will play six home games this week, including Central Arkansas Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Lady Bears will open Big 12 play with a three-game series against Oklahoma State, Friday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.