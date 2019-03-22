No. 21 Oklahoma State showed no mercy Friday night at Getterman Stadium.
The Cowgirls pounded 15 hits off four Baylor pitchers, leaving no doubt in a lopsided 21-2 Big 12 Conference-opening win against the Lady Bears. It certainly wasn’t pretty, but in a season that has had its share of trials, tribulations and injuries, head coach Glenn Moore hopes to see more from his team as conference play gets rolling.
“We are going to need some leadership, kids to step up,” he said. “Yeah, we’re young, but we have played half a season with this young team.”
The game began innocently enough for both sides. It just didn’t stay that way for long.
After Baylor starting pitcher Sidney Holman retired the Cowgirls (22-8) in order in the top of the first, the Lady Bears (13-13) actually had three runners reach base in their half of the inning. But Baylor’s rally was thwarted on unsuccessful steal attempts by Nicky Dawson and Lou Gilbert, who reached base by error and a walk, respectively. Goose McGlaun singled, but was stranded after Kassidy Krupit flied to left.
Following a quiet second inning for both dugouts, the Cowgirls got their bats going in a hurry, throwing up a six-spot that included a solo homer by Michaela Richbourg and a three-run rocket by Sydney Pennington. Madi Sue Montgomery slapped a two-run double just inside the third base line, rounding out the big frame for Oklahoma State. Five of the six runs were unearned, though, as a two-out error by Krupit at third allowed the inning to continue and the Cowgirls to plate their final five.
The fruitful third inning for the Cowgirls proved to be the end of the line for Holman, finishing just 2 2/3 innings while giving up six runs, with only one earned. Madison Lindsey relieved Holman, walking the first two on eight pitches before striking out Chelsea Alexander.
“She was bringing it in at 70 mph and it was leaving out of here faster than that,” Moore said. “I thought she started out throwing pretty good, but they did a great job of adjusting to her. She didn’t have her best stuff and we just have to keep working to get better and better and she’s got to find some things.”
The Lady Bears answered with two of their own in the bottom half. Ana Watson cranked a moonshot over the right field fence, scoring Josie Bower, who singled to start the frame. It was Watson’s first home run of the year, inching Baylor closer at 6-2.
The riches proved to be short-lived. After Lindsey loaded the bases full of Cowgirls the following inning, the freshman walked in a run, leaving the circle with a 7-2 deficit. Oklahoma State added seven off new hurler Kassidy Krupit — two on a double by Madi O’Neal and three more on yet another home run by Richbourg. Sydney Pennington grabbed an RBI on a walk and a Rylee Bayless doubled in a run to end the fourth.
The fifth didn’t get much better, as the Cowgirls posted a seven more runs, highlighted by seven hits and a few Baylor fielding errors.
Samantha Snow grabbed her ninth win of the season for Oklahoma State, allowing just four hits in her four innings pitched. Sydney Pennington led Oklahoma State with 5 RBIs.
In the end, it wasn’t the way Moore and the Lady Bears wanted to start Big 12 play. Moore knows his team needs to fix a lot going forward, but can’t downplay Baylor’s effort.
“I don’t think it’s a matter of effort,” he said. “I think it’s a matter of having confidence and going out there and making those plays. So, that’s what I expect out of them.”
The Lady Bears and Cowgirls continue play Saturday at 1 p.m., concluding their series on Sunday afternoon.