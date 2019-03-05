The Baylor softball team will face Texas State at 6 p.m. Wednesday in San Marcos.
The Lady Bears (10-8) split two games last Friday in the Red Desert Classic in St. George, Utah. After a 5-1 win over Southern Utah, Baylor dropped a 14-1 decision to Notre Dame. The final three games of last weekend’s tournament were rained out.
Baylor senior pitcher Regan Green was named Big 12 pitcher of the week after throwing a two-hitter and collecting 11 strikeouts against Southern Utah.
Texas State is off to a 9-10 start this season.