LAKE CHARLES, La. — Goose McGlaun collected three hits and Sidney Holman provided spotless relief pitching as Baylor completed a doubleheader sweep with a 7-2 win over McNeese State late Tuesday night.
The Lady Bears won the opener, 5-2, as Holman scattered eight hits and collected seven strikeouts in a seven-inning complete-game performance.
Holman (8-4) came back in the second game in relief of Madison Lindsey to allow one hit and two walks while striking out eight in 4.1 innings to pick up her second win of the day.
Baylor exploded for seven fourth-inning runs against McNeese State (11-15) as McGlaun and Taylor Ellis hit run-scoring singles and Nicky Dawson drilled a two-run single.
Baylor (13-9) will host Houston in a doubleheader next Tuesday at 5 p.m.